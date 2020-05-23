Analysts Set Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) Price Target at $146.83

Shares of Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-two research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $149.61.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Okta from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Okta from $140.00 to $131.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine lowered Okta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Okta from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Okta in a research note on Friday, March 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $144.00 price objective for the company.

In related news, insider Charles Race sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total value of $5,775,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 61,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,087,657.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Benjamin A. Horowitz sold 37,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.48, for a total value of $4,222,639.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,754,137.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 347,486 shares of company stock worth $47,993,602. Company insiders own 12.02% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OKTA. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Okta by 5,160.0% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Okta in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Okta by 62.0% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Okta by 644.9% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Okta by 90.8% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. 73.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OKTA stock opened at $192.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 2.92. Okta has a 1 year low of $88.66 and a 1 year high of $192.95. The firm has a market cap of $23.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -108.14 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.15.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.04. Okta had a negative return on equity of 50.48% and a negative net margin of 35.65%. The business had revenue of $167.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Okta will post -1.64 EPS for the current year.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for cloud, mobile, and Web applications, as well as for data; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; and API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs.It also offers customer support and training, and professional services.

