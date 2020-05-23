Analysts Set Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) PT at $26.50

Shares of Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.50.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Trinseo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Alembic Global Advisors restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Trinseo in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trinseo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Trinseo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Trinseo from $34.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th.

In other news, Director Henri Steinmetz acquired 17,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.83 per share, with a total value of $290,805.57. Also, CEO Frank A. Bozich acquired 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.54 per share, for a total transaction of $210,480.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 34,779 shares of company stock worth $597,756. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Trinseo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $290,045,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Trinseo by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,429,587 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,890,000 after purchasing an additional 184,599 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Trinseo by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 977,912 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,710,000 after purchasing an additional 182,467 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Trinseo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,764,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Trinseo by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 556,314 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,074,000 after purchasing an additional 9,831 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:TSE opened at $20.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $726.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.71 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.83. Trinseo has a 1-year low of $14.16 and a 1-year high of $50.14.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $853.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $930.44 million. Trinseo had a net margin of 0.55% and a return on equity of 13.41%. Trinseo’s revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Trinseo will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.79%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 8th. Trinseo’s payout ratio is currently 51.12%.

Trinseo Company Profile

Trinseo SA, a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in Europe, the United States, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

