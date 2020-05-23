Analysts Set Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) PT at $139.00

Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, ten have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $139.00.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ZTS. Bank of America reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Zoetis from $139.00 to $131.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Cfra raised Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $147.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Barclays raised their target price on Zoetis from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Zoetis from $146.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th.

Get Zoetis alerts:

In related news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.44, for a total transaction of $150,251.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,231,984.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Glenn David sold 43,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.89, for a total value of $6,167,882.42. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,196,727.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 66,844 shares of company stock worth $9,264,589. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Enterprise Financial Services Corp raised its position in Zoetis by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its position in Zoetis by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 12,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 4,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 91.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ZTS opened at $130.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $63.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.78. Zoetis has a 1 year low of $90.14 and a 1 year high of $146.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.04.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 67.72% and a net margin of 25.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zoetis will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 16th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.98%.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Featured Story: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.