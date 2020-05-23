Analyzing Ono Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:OPHLF) and Citius Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:CTXR)

Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR) and Ono Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:OPHLF) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Citius Pharmaceuticals and Ono Pharmaceutical’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Citius Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$15.56 million N/A N/A Ono Pharmaceutical $2.60 billion 3.55 $464.98 million $0.90 20.00

Ono Pharmaceutical has higher revenue and earnings than Citius Pharmaceuticals.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Citius Pharmaceuticals and Ono Pharmaceutical, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Citius Pharmaceuticals 0 0 2 0 3.00 Ono Pharmaceutical 0 0 0 0 N/A

Citius Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus price target of $5.50, suggesting a potential upside of 504.40%. Given Citius Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Citius Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Ono Pharmaceutical.

Volatility & Risk

Citius Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.95, suggesting that its stock price is 95% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ono Pharmaceutical has a beta of 0.79, suggesting that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Citius Pharmaceuticals and Ono Pharmaceutical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Citius Pharmaceuticals N/A -75.76% -63.40% Ono Pharmaceutical N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.8% of Citius Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 58.5% of Citius Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

About Citius Pharmaceuticals

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes critical care products. It primarily focuses on developing anti-infective, cancer care, and prescription products. The company develops Mino-Lok, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment and salvage of infected central venous catheters in patients with catheter related bloodstream infections; and Hydro-Lido, a topical formulation of hydrocortisone and lidocaine that is intended for the treatment of hemorrhoids. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Alpex Pharma S.A. to develop and commercialize orally disintegrating tablet formulations of pharmaceutical products in United States, Canada, and Mexico. Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cranford, New Jersey.

About Ono Pharmaceutical

Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. produces, purchases, and sells pharmaceuticals and diagnostic reagents worldwide. The company's products include OPDIVO intravenous infusions for treating malignant tumor; KYPROLIS, a proteasome inhibitor for intravenous injection; Emend capsules/Proemend intravenous injections for chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting; Glactiv and FORXIGA tablets for type II diabetes; Kinedak tablets to treat diabetic peripheral neuropathy; Recalbon tablets to treat osteoporosis; ORENCIA injections for rheumatoid arthritis; Rivastach patches for Alzheimer's disease treatment; Onoact injections for the treatment of tachyarrhythmia; Staybla tablets for overactive bladder; Opalmon tablets to treat peripheral circulatory disorder; Onon capsules and dry syrups for the treatment of bronchial asthma and allergic rhinitis; and Foipan tablets for the treatment of chronic pancreatitis and postoperative reflux esophagitis. It is also developing products for gastric, colorectal, small and non-small cell lung, head and neck, urothelial, esophageal, ovarian, biliary tract, hematologic cancers; and hodgkin lymphoma, hepatocellular carcinoma, glioblastoma, malignant pleural mesothelioma, multiple myeloma, diffuse large B cell lymphoma, follicular lymphoma, solid tumor, central nervous system lymphoma, primary testicular lymphoma, virus positive/negative solid carcinoma, chronic myeloid leukemia, cancer anorexia/cachexia, melanoma, pheochromocytoma, acute leukemia, juvenile idiopathic arthritis, lupus nephritis, untreated rheumatoid arthritis, primary sjögren syndrome, polymyositis/dermatomyositis, chronic heart failure, tachyarrhythmia, ventricular arrhythmia, sepsis, hepatitis C, parkinson's disease, overactive bladder, osteoarthritis, sjögren syndrome, and underactive bladder. Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. has collaboration agreements with Eisai Co., Ltd. and Schrödinger Inc., and Merus N.V. The company was founded in 1717 and is headquartered in Osaka, Japan.

