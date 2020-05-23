Anixter International Inc. (NYSE:AXE) Shares Bought by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Anixter International Inc. (NYSE:AXE) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,026 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Anixter International were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farallon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Anixter International during the fourth quarter worth $84,538,000. Water Island Capital LLC acquired a new position in Anixter International during the fourth quarter worth $73,042,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Anixter International by 1,961.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 495,252 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,613,000 after buying an additional 471,223 shares during the last quarter. CNH Partners LLC acquired a new position in Anixter International during the fourth quarter worth $37,931,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Anixter International during the fourth quarter worth $35,751,000. Institutional investors own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Anixter International alerts:

AXE stock opened at $93.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Anixter International Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.94 and a 52-week high of $99.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $91.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 1.41.

Anixter International (NYSE:AXE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.20). Anixter International had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Anixter International Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AXE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Anixter International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of Anixter International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anixter International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.67.

Anixter International Profile

Anixter International Inc, through its subsidiary, Anixter Inc, distributes enterprise cabling and security solutions, electrical and electronic wire and cable solutions, and utility power solutions worldwide. The company operates through Network & Security Solutions (NSS), Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), and Utility Power Solutions (UPS) segments.

Featured Story: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anixter International Inc. (NYSE:AXE).

Receive News & Ratings for Anixter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anixter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.