Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:APLS) Shares Purchased by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:APLS) by 17.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,447 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals were worth $548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. raised its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% in the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 11,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 69.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. 61.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ APLS opened at $34.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 13.25 and a current ratio of 13.25. Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1-year low of $16.85 and a 1-year high of $45.04.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported ($2.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.38) by ($0.91). Sell-side analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on APLS. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 28th. Wedbush upgraded Apellis Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Apellis Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.58.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is APL-2 that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria diseases; and in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cold agglutinin and warm antibody autoimmune hemolytic anemia diseases, as well as in Phase II clinical trials to treat four types of glomerular diseases, such as C3 glomerulopathy, IgA nephropathy, primary membranous nephropathy, and lupus nephritis.

