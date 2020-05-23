Aperio Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ)

Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) by 6.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 57,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,560 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in CBIZ were worth $1,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CBZ. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in CBIZ by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,569,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,309,000 after purchasing an additional 4,584 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in CBIZ by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 245,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,612,000 after purchasing an additional 76,468 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in CBIZ by 67.4% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 938,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,303,000 after purchasing an additional 377,710 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in CBIZ by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 98,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,668,000 after purchasing an additional 23,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in CBIZ by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,113,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,172,000 after purchasing an additional 3,362 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CBIZ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of CBIZ from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CBIZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, CJS Securities upgraded shares of CBIZ from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st.

In other news, Director Benaree Pratt Wiley sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.24, for a total transaction of $32,384.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $186,248.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph S. Dimartino sold 3,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.27, for a total transaction of $64,937.31. Following the sale, the director now owns 47,865 shares in the company, valued at $1,018,088.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,749 shares of company stock worth $204,145 over the last quarter. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

CBZ opened at $22.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. CBIZ, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.85 and a 1-year high of $28.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.09.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.05). CBIZ had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 7.33%. The business had revenue of $277.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that CBIZ, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CBIZ Company Profile

CBIZ, Inc provides professional business services, products, and solutions that help its clients in managing finances and employees. It offers its services through three groups: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services group provides accounting and tax, government healthcare consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk and advisory services.

