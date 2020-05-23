Aperio Group LLC Takes Position in Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC)

Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 341,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,240,000. Aperio Group LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Diversified Healthcare Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DHC. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 72.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DHC opened at $2.87 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.09. The company has a market cap of $737.47 million, a PE ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a twelve month low of $2.00 and a twelve month high of $10.21.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.24). Diversified Healthcare Trust had a negative return on equity of 3.64% and a negative net margin of 8.93%. The business had revenue of $442.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.46 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Diversified Healthcare Trust will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 13th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 9th. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is 3.05%.

DHC has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Diversified Healthcare Trust from $7.00 to $3.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Diversified Healthcare Trust from $8.00 to $2.75 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.30.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Company Profile

Diversified Healthcare Trust (Nasdaq: DHC) is a healthcare Real Estate Investment Trust, or REIT, which owns office buildings leased to medical providers, medical related businesses, clinics and biotech laboratory tenants; senior living communities; as well as wellness centers.

