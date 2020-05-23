Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Holdings Lessened by Concentrum Wealth Management

Concentrum Wealth Management lowered its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,264 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 308 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 3.5% of Concentrum Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Concentrum Wealth Management’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AAPL. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in Apple by 2,180.0% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Stralem & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Apple in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new stake in Apple in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, CXI Advisors purchased a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 59.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AAPL stock opened at $318.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,373.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.85, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.50. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $170.27 and a one year high of $327.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $285.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $285.23.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The company had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total transaction of $1,372,539.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,252,419.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total transaction of $2,605,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,752 shares of company stock valued at $24,750,125 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $298.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. New Street Research upgraded shares of Apple from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $268.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $301.00.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

