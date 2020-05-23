Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Apple from $150.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Apple from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Apple from $350.00 to $320.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. KeyCorp reissued a hold rating on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and set a $320.00 target price (down from $370.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $301.00.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $318.89 on Wednesday. Apple has a 12 month low of $170.27 and a 12 month high of $327.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1,373.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $285.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $285.23.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.64 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The firm’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Apple will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.59%.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total transaction of $2,605,141.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total transaction of $1,372,539.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,252,419.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 95,752 shares of company stock valued at $24,750,125. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in shares of Apple by 2,180.0% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Stralem & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Heard Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors own 59.49% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

