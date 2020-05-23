Aquabounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

Aquabounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by HC Wainwright in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $3.50 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price suggests a potential upside of 37.25% from the company’s previous close.

AQB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Aquabounty Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. National Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Aquabounty Technologies in a research note on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Aquabounty Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.00.

NASDAQ:AQB opened at $2.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 8.32 and a quick ratio of 7.42. The firm has a market cap of $78.61 million, a PE ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 0.87. Aquabounty Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.52 and a 1-year high of $4.08.

Aquabounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.01 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aquabounty Technologies will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Third Security LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aquabounty Technologies by 57.0% in the first quarter. Third Security LLC now owns 14,253,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,234,000 after purchasing an additional 5,177,159 shares during the period. Epiq Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aquabounty Technologies in the first quarter valued at $1,032,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aquabounty Technologies in the first quarter valued at $105,000. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Aquabounty Technologies by 14,582.1% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 62,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 61,974 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aquabounty Technologies by 57.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 165,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 60,405 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.66% of the company’s stock.

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and markets products to enhance productivity in aquaculture. It offers AquAdvantage Salmon, a genetically modified Atlantic salmon for human consumption. The company was formerly known as Aqua Bounty Farms, Inc and changed its name to AquaBounty Technologies, Inc in June 2004.

