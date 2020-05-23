AR Asset Management Inc. Purchases 8 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

AR Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 384 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. AR Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,313,511,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,070,972,000. Girard Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 8,783.7% in the first quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 519,965 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $12,121,000 after buying an additional 514,112 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $623,193,000. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at about $639,204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,440.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,350.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,538.89.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total transaction of $15,671,392.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,091,432.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1,930.41 per share, for a total transaction of $193,041.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $679,504.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,497 shares of company stock worth $21,605,827. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $2,436.88 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2,278.38 and its 200-day moving average is $1,975.00. The stock has a market cap of $1,220.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.43, a P/E/G ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.34. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,626.03 and a twelve month high of $2,525.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by ($1.35). The firm had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

