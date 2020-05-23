Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its position in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) by 20.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 391,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103,282 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.16% of Aramark worth $8,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its holdings in Aramark by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 13,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aramark by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Aramark by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aramark by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aramark by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 6,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ARMK shares. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Aramark in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Aramark from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Aramark in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Citigroup raised shares of Aramark from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $39.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Aramark in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.42.

Shares of NYSE ARMK opened at $24.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43, a PEG ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. Aramark has a 52-week low of $9.65 and a 52-week high of $47.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.51.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Aramark had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 0.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Aramark will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 18th. Aramark’s payout ratio is 19.64%.

In related news, CEO John J. Zillmer acquired 40,000 shares of Aramark stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.82 per share, for a total transaction of $1,032,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 276,285 shares in the company, valued at $7,133,678.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ridge Lp Mantle sold 20,517,966 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total value of $533,672,295.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought 81,400 shares of company stock worth $1,972,068 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Aramark provides food, facilities management, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in North America and internationally. It operates in three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

