Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Receives $40.90 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.73.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Arch Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Arch Capital Group from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Cfra upped their price target on Arch Capital Group from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Arch Capital Group from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Arch Capital Group from $53.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th.

In other Arch Capital Group news, CEO Marc Grandisson acquired 23,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.37 per share, for a total transaction of $619,695.00. Also, SVP W Preston Hutchings sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.28, for a total value of $2,428,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 51,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,247,433.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 25,500 shares of company stock valued at $665,575. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Arch Capital Group by 89.1% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Arch Capital Group by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ACGL opened at $28.30 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.22. Arch Capital Group has a twelve month low of $20.93 and a twelve month high of $48.32. The company has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a PE ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.08). Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 19.61%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Arch Capital Group will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

