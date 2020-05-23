Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) Earns Overweight Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their overweight rating on shares of Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Arcus Biosciences’ FY2020 earnings at ($2.48) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $26.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Arcus Biosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $20.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arcus Biosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $22.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Arcus Biosciences stock opened at $35.78 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.54. Arcus Biosciences has a 12 month low of $6.30 and a 12 month high of $37.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.56 and a beta of 1.26.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.00 million. Arcus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 55.90% and a negative net margin of 631.95%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Arcus Biosciences will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Arcus Biosciences during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 151.1% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,906 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 2,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 27.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 2,139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.18% of the company’s stock.

Arcus Biosciences Company Profile

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapies in the United States. The company develops various programs targeting immuno-oncology pathways, including AB928, a dual adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase I/Ib clinical trial; and AB122, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial.

