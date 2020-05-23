Arizona State Retirement System Buys New Stake in New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ)

Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 97,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $489,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NRZ. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in New Residential Investment during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in New Residential Investment by 1,727.5% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in New Residential Investment by 57.5% during the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in New Residential Investment during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in New Residential Investment during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. 45.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

New Residential Investment stock opened at $7.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 1.80. New Residential Investment Corp has a 12-month low of $2.91 and a 12-month high of $17.66.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.25. New Residential Investment had a negative net margin of 67.84% and a positive return on equity of 14.32%. The company had revenue of $185.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that New Residential Investment Corp will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. New Residential Investment’s payout ratio is 9.22%.

Several research firms have commented on NRZ. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of New Residential Investment from $18.00 to $10.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Nomura Securities increased their price objective on shares of New Residential Investment from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of New Residential Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of New Residential Investment from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Residential Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.57.

In related news, CFO Nicola Santoro, Jr. acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.84 per share, for a total transaction of $292,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alan L. Tyson acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.01 per share, with a total value of $50,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 125,735 shares in the company, valued at $629,932.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

About New Residential Investment

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through Servicing and Originations, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans segments. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

