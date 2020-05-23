Arizona State Retirement System Invests $481,000 in Blackline Inc (NASDAQ:BL)

Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Blackline Inc (NASDAQ:BL) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,144 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BL. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Blackline during the first quarter valued at $76,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in Blackline during the fourth quarter valued at $98,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Blackline by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,189 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its position in Blackline by 285.7% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Blackline during the fourth quarter valued at $148,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackline alerts:

In related news, Director Kevin B. Thompson sold 7,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.60, for a total transaction of $467,639.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,104 shares in the company, valued at $911,118.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Partin sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.18, for a total transaction of $26,072.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 102,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,660,809.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 261,785 shares of company stock worth $15,828,803. Insiders own 13.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BL shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Blackline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Blackline from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Blackline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Blackline from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Blackline from $78.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.25.

NASDAQ:BL opened at $67.65 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 3.61. Blackline Inc has a twelve month low of $38.32 and a twelve month high of $74.44.

Blackline (NASDAQ:BL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $82.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.54 million. Blackline had a negative net margin of 11.87% and a negative return on equity of 2.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Blackline Inc will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackline Profile

BlackLine, Inc provides financial accounting close solutions delivered primarily as Software as a Service in the United States and internationally. Its solutions enable its customers to address various aspects of their financial closing process, including account reconciliations, variance analysis of account balances, journal entry capabilities, and range of data matching capabilities.

Read More: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackline Inc (NASDAQ:BL).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.