Arizona State Retirement System Purchases New Shares in IBERIABANK Corp (NASDAQ:IBKC)

Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in IBERIABANK Corp (NASDAQ:IBKC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,271 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $444,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of IBERIABANK by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,658,495 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $124,865,000 after purchasing an additional 125,504 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in IBERIABANK by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 814,020 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,913,000 after acquiring an additional 178,421 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in IBERIABANK in the 4th quarter worth about $38,995,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in IBERIABANK by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 519,329 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,861,000 after acquiring an additional 74,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in IBERIABANK by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 518,718 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,816,000 after acquiring an additional 10,770 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.21% of the company’s stock.

Get IBERIABANK alerts:

IBKC opened at $39.69 on Friday. IBERIABANK Corp has a fifty-two week low of $25.65 and a fifty-two week high of $79.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.67 and a 200-day moving average of $60.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 6.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.70.

IBERIABANK (NASDAQ:IBKC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.39). IBERIABANK had a net margin of 20.85% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The company had revenue of $295.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that IBERIABANK Corp will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IBKC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IBERIABANK from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on IBERIABANK from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. ValuEngine raised IBERIABANK from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised IBERIABANK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded IBERIABANK from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.40.

IBERIABANK Company Profile

IBERIABANK Corporation operates as the holding company for IBERIABANK that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It offers various commercial, consumer, mortgage, and private banking products and services; cash management services; deposit and annuity products; and brokerage services, as well as sells variable annuities.

Featured Story: What is the Federal Reserve?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBKC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IBERIABANK Corp (NASDAQ:IBKC).

Receive News & Ratings for IBERIABANK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IBERIABANK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.