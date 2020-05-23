Arizona State Retirement System Purchases Shares of 6,204 Irhythm Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:IRTC)

Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in Irhythm Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:IRTC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Irhythm Technologies by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Irhythm Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $85,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Irhythm Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $90,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Irhythm Technologies by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Irhythm Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $113,000.

In related news, EVP David A. Vort sold 11,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.16, for a total value of $1,398,538.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,943 shares in the company, valued at $3,345,242.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP David A. Vort sold 7,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.29, for a total value of $723,837.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,620,462.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 160,090 shares of company stock valued at $17,353,844. 3.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IRTC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Irhythm Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Irhythm Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 8th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Irhythm Technologies from $102.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Irhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub cut Irhythm Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Irhythm Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.71.

Shares of IRTC stock opened at $126.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.81 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.23. Irhythm Technologies Inc has a 1 year low of $56.24 and a 1 year high of $136.55.

Irhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $63.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.40 million. Irhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 49.99% and a negative net margin of 24.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.33) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Irhythm Technologies Inc will post -2.23 EPS for the current year.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. The company offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

