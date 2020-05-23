Arizona State Retirement System Sells 12,829 Shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (NYSE:VAC)

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (NYSE:VAC) by 60.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,829 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide were worth $466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VAC. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at about $789,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at about $527,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 71,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,218,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Nomura lowered their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $136.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $119.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $118.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.43.

Shares of VAC opened at $90.89 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $74.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.17. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp has a fifty-two week low of $30.10 and a fifty-two week high of $131.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 29.23 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 3.16.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.58 by ($0.15). Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 3.13%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton, Westin, Hyatt Residence Club brands, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands. The company operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

