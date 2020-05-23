Aston Martin Lagonda Global (OTCMKTS:ARGGY) Given Hold Rating at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank reissued their hold rating on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global (OTCMKTS:ARGGY) in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

ARGGY has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup lowered shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Peel Hunt lowered shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. HSBC lowered shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Sunday, April 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS ARGGY opened at $0.48 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.08. Aston Martin Lagonda Global has a fifty-two week low of $0.33 and a fifty-two week high of $13.90.

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Company Profile

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells luxury sports cars under the Aston Martin and Lagonda brands in the United Kingdom, the Americas, Rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It also engages in the sale of parts. The company sells its vehicles through a network of dealers.

