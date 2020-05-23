Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) Shares Gap Up to $3.18

Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.26, but opened at $3.18. Athersys shares last traded at $3.13, with a volume of 2,246,306 shares traded.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ATHX. ValuEngine downgraded Athersys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Dawson James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Athersys in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Athersys from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Athersys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 21st. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Athersys in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.33.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.75 and its 200 day moving average is $1.70.

Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). Equities analysts forecast that Athersys, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Laura K. Campbell sold 137,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.81, for a total value of $525,376.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 561,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,137,429.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Laura K. Campbell sold 44,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.40, for a total transaction of $107,829.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 561,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,346,412. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 187,823 shares of company stock valued at $639,456. Company insiders own 15.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Emerald Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Athersys in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Athersys in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Athersys by 64.3% in the 4th quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Delta Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Athersys in the 1st quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Winfield Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Athersys by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 32,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. 16.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX)

Athersys, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions.

