ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA) Reaches New 52-Week High at $22.61

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (TSE:ATA) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$22.61 and last traded at C$22.24, with a volume of 36732 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$21.90.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ATA shares. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$22.50 to C$21.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$26.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$19.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$23.00 to C$19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Get ATS Automation Tooling Systems alerts:

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$18.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$19.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.98.

In other ATS Automation Tooling Systems news, Senior Officer Maria Perrella sold 80,305 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.00, for a total transaction of C$1,284,631.05. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$764,251.90.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Company Profile (TSE:ATA)

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc provides factory automation solutions worldwide. The company is involved in the planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. Its products include ATS Supertrak, a modular conveyor system; ATS OmniTrak optimal solution; LogiTrack automated electrified monorail for transporting heavy workloads through assembly operations; Sortimat Clearliner, a tray handler for clean room requirement; Sortimat Workliner tray handling technology; Sortimat Birkman, a feeder technology for sorting, transporting, and separating parts; ATS Cortex system, a vision device that reduces integration time with standardized hardware and software; and ATS SmartVision software, a PC-based vision system.

Featured Story: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for ATS Automation Tooling Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATS Automation Tooling Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.