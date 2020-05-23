Auburn National Bancorporation (NASDAQ:AUBN) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Strong Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of Auburn National Bancorporation (NASDAQ:AUBN) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

AUBN stock opened at $52.89 on Tuesday. Auburn National Bancorporation has a one year low of $22.51 and a one year high of $61.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.65 million, a PE ratio of 21.07 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.77.

Auburn National Bancorporation (NASDAQ:AUBN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter. Auburn National Bancorporation had a net margin of 25.40% and a return on equity of 9.17%. The company had revenue of $7.57 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 9th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Auburn National Bancorporation during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,610,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Auburn National Bancorporation by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Welch Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Auburn National Bancorporation in the first quarter worth approximately $127,000. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Auburn National Bancorporation in the first quarter worth approximately $277,000. Finally, Sunburst Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Auburn National Bancorporation in the fourth quarter worth approximately $227,000. 9.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Auburn National Bancorporation

Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc operates as the bank holding company for AuburnBank that provides various banking products and services in East Alabama. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and transaction deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial, financial, agricultural, real estate construction, and consumer loan products; residential mortgage lending services; and other financial services.

