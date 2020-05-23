Axcella Health Inc (NASDAQ:AXLA) Director Purchases $210,000.00 in Stock

Axcella Health Inc (NASDAQ:AXLA) Director David R. Epstein bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.20 per share, with a total value of $210,000.00.

NASDAQ:AXLA opened at $6.20 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.40 and its 200 day moving average is $4.14. Axcella Health Inc has a fifty-two week low of $2.25 and a fifty-two week high of $15.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 10.91 and a current ratio of 10.91.

Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.21. As a group, equities analysts predict that Axcella Health Inc will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXLA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Axcella Health by 5.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Axcella Health by 22.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 4,388 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Axcella Health by 440.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 6,359 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Axcella Health by 1,558.0% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 11,124 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Axcella Health during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors own 63.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AXLA shares. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Axcella Health from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 18th. BTIG Research started coverage on Axcella Health in a research report on Friday, May 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axcella Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Axcella Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Axcella Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.60.

