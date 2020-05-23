Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) Receives $54.40 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $54.40.

BMI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Badger Meter from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Badger Meter in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Badger Meter in a report on Friday, April 17th.

Shares of BMI opened at $59.97 on Wednesday. Badger Meter has a 52-week low of $41.50 and a 52-week high of $70.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 36.13 and a beta of 0.82.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. Badger Meter had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The company had revenue of $108.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Badger Meter will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.24%.

In related news, Director Richard A. Meeusen sold 20,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.08, for a total value of $1,286,832.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 94,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,991,464.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Gregory M. Gomez sold 5,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.09, for a total transaction of $354,347.63. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,986 shares in the company, valued at $1,240,930.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in Badger Meter by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,574,660 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $84,111,000 after buying an additional 88,494 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Badger Meter by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 988,982 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $53,009,000 after buying an additional 71,028 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Badger Meter by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 617,559 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $40,098,000 after buying an additional 162,386 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Badger Meter by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 610,326 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $39,629,000 after buying an additional 13,374 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Badger Meter in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

About Badger Meter

Badger Meter, Inc provides flow measurement, control, and communication solutions worldwide. It offers mechanical and electronic water meters, and related technologies and services to municipal water utilities; and meters and valves to measure and control materials flowing through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, oil, and other liquids and gases, as well as for use in water/wastewater, heating, ventilating and air conditioning, oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, test and measurement, automotive aftermarket, and the concrete construction process industries.

