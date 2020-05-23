Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BAK) Raised to Strong-Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BAK) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on BAK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Banco Bradesco from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Banco Bradesco in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banco Bradesco from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Banco Bradesco from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.50.

Banco Bradesco stock opened at $9.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.08 and a beta of 1.49. Banco Bradesco has a 1 year low of $3.86 and a 1 year high of $21.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.42 and a 200-day moving average of $11.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.67.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BAK) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 3rd. The company reported ($1.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter. Banco Bradesco had a negative return on equity of 39.25% and a negative net margin of 4.73%. Research analysts anticipate that Banco Bradesco will post -5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 451,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,996,000 after purchasing an additional 19,851 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Banco Bradesco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,960,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Banco Bradesco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $726,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Banco Bradesco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,436,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

