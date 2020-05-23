Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 58,735 Shares of WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) by 20.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 343,967 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,735 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.67% of WABCO worth $46,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in WABCO by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 39,353 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,330,000 after acquiring an additional 3,911 shares during the period. Madison Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of WABCO in the fourth quarter worth about $496,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WABCO by 62.6% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,746 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,863,000 after purchasing an additional 5,290 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of WABCO by 258.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 430,876 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $58,384,000 after purchasing an additional 310,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of WABCO by 117.0% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 879 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. 94.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WBC stock opened at $136.37 on Friday. WABCO Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.20 and a 12-month high of $136.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $134.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.75.

WABCO (NYSE:WBC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.95). WABCO had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 5.78%. The firm had revenue of $777.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $867.97 million. As a group, research analysts predict that WABCO Holdings Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, ValuEngine cut WABCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st.

About WABCO

WABCO Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies electronic, mechanical, electro-mechanical, and aerodynamic products worldwide. The company engineers, develops, manufactures, and sells braking, stability, suspension, steering, transmission automation, and air management systems primarily for commercial vehicles.

