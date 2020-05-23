Bank of New York Mellon Corp Cuts Holdings in Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 461,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,796 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 3.35% of Universal Health Realty Income Trust worth $46,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 4,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 7,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.82% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Universal Health Realty Income Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

UHT stock opened at $89.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.84 and a beta of 0.84. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a 1 year low of $54.54 and a 1 year high of $132.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $97.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.62.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust Company Profile

Universal Health Realty Income Trust, a real estate investment trust, invests in healthcare and human service related facilities including acute care hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, sub-acute care facilities, medical/office buildings, free-standing emergency departments and childcare centers. We have investments in sixty-nine properties located in twenty states.

