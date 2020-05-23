Bank of New York Mellon Corp Cuts Stake in Spire Inc (NYSE:SR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in shares of Spire Inc (NYSE:SR) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 687,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 31,339 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.35% of Spire worth $51,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Spire during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Spire by 117.2% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Spire by 160.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 503 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Spire by 88.7% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Spire in the 1st quarter valued at about $104,000. Institutional investors own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SR shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of Spire in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Spire from $77.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 15th. Cfra cut their price target on shares of Spire from $84.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of Spire in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Spire from $92.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spire currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.10.

Shares of NYSE SR opened at $70.59 on Friday. Spire Inc has a 52 week low of $57.37 and a 52 week high of $88.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.95 by ($0.20). Spire had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 8.83%. The firm had revenue of $715.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $783.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.90 earnings per share. Spire’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Spire Inc will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.6225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 10th. This represents a $2.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Spire’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.76%.

About Spire

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in marketing natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

