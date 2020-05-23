Bank of New York Mellon Corp Grows Holdings in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc (NYSE:CDAY)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc (NYSE:CDAY) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 942,143 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,695 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.66% of Ceridian HCM worth $47,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Ceridian HCM in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,042,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Ceridian HCM by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 940,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,430,000 after acquiring an additional 223,491 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Ceridian HCM by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new stake in Ceridian HCM in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,016,000. Institutional investors own 84.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CDAY opened at $64.21 on Friday. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc has a fifty-two week low of $38.40 and a fifty-two week high of $79.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 279.17 and a beta of 1.63.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $222.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.42 million. Ceridian HCM had a return on equity of 1.80% and a net margin of 9.03%. Ceridian HCM’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Christopher R. Armstrong sold 7,890 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $473,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 1,900,000 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.40, for a total value of $122,360,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,805,461 shares of company stock worth $245,102,275 in the last three months. 17.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on CDAY. ValuEngine raised shares of Ceridian HCM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Ceridian HCM from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $85.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.47.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions.

