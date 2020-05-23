Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $45.18 Million Stock Position in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) by 12.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,425,390 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 478,366 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 2.07% of Old National Bancorp worth $45,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,648,667 shares of the bank’s stock worth $325,116,000 after buying an additional 2,060,259 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,589,586 shares of the bank’s stock worth $120,524,000 after buying an additional 757,477 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 643.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,840,345 shares of the bank’s stock worth $88,529,000 after buying an additional 4,189,322 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,829,434 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,040,000 after buying an additional 303,714 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,320,840 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,448,000 after buying an additional 119,725 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ONB opened at $13.10 on Friday. Old National Bancorp has a twelve month low of $11.19 and a twelve month high of $18.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.18 and a 200-day moving average of $16.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 0.99.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 8.21%. The firm had revenue of $199.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. Old National Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Old National Bancorp will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.62%.

In other news, CEO James C. Ryan III bought 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.49 per share, with a total value of $51,262.00. Also, Director Daniel S. Hermann bought 20,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.74 per share, with a total value of $256,965.80. 1.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Old National Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. ValuEngine cut shares of Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 11th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Old National Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Old National Bancorp Company Profile

Old National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, NOW, savings and money market, and time deposits; and loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

