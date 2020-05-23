Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $45.26 Million Stock Holdings in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 39.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 593,634 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 167,675 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.83% of Mohawk Industries worth $45,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 37,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,076,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,511,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Cock Paul F. De sold 4,453 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.28, for a total value of $375,298.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,953,189. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Filip Balcaen purchased 52,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $109.37 per share, for a total transaction of $5,687,240.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $237,770.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 18.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE MHK opened at $84.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 8.81, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.62 and a 12 month high of $156.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $79.69 and a 200-day moving average of $115.77.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MHK. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Mohawk Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine raised Mohawk Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Mohawk Industries from $140.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Mohawk Industries from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Cfra reduced their price target on Mohawk Industries from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Mohawk Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.25.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

