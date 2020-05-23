Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $47.74 Million Holdings in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,403,813 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 34,519 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.52% of Glacier Bancorp worth $47,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GBCI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,969,000. Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,659,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $3,933,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,019,698 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $138,876,000 after purchasing an additional 112,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $4,816,000. Institutional investors own 71.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GBCI opened at $39.06 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.22. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.66 and a fifty-two week high of $46.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.10). Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 29.31% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The company had revenue of $167.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.37 million. Research analysts expect that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GBCI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson upgraded Glacier Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $48.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. BidaskClub lowered Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Glacier Bancorp from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Glacier Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.75.

In other Glacier Bancorp news, CFO Ron J. Copher bought 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.43 per share, for a total transaction of $99,505.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 52,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,480,719.69. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John W. Murdoch bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.82 per share, for a total transaction of $27,820.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 8,440 shares of company stock worth $242,137 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

