Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $51.70 Million Stock Position in Ferrari NV (NYSE:RACE)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its stake in Ferrari NV (NYSE:RACE) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 338,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,153 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.18% of Ferrari worth $51,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RACE. Baskin Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Ferrari by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 105,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in Ferrari by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Ferrari by 185.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Ferrari by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,875,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Finally, Buckingham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ferrari during the 4th quarter worth about $242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Ferrari alerts:

Shares of Ferrari stock opened at $158.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.39. Ferrari NV has a 52-week low of $127.73 and a 52-week high of $180.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.39.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 21st were issued a dividend of $1.2351 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. This is a positive change from Ferrari’s previous annual dividend of $1.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 20th.

RACE has been the subject of a number of research reports. HSBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ferrari from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Ferrari from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Ferrari to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Ferrari from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.82.

About Ferrari

Ferrari N.V., through with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; Fuori series, one-off, and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides non-registered racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

Featured Story: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for Ferrari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.