Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 1,364 Shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,696 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.37% of Markel worth $47,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MACRO Consulting Group lifted its position in shares of Markel by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 3,608 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,124,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Markel by 12.4% during the first quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Markel by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 3,242 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,648,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Markel by 12.6% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 116 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cheviot Value Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Markel by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC now owns 3,823 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,370,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on MKL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Markel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $892.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $945.00 price objective on shares of Markel in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Markel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Markel in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Markel from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,029.00.

NYSE MKL opened at $863.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.89 billion, a PE ratio of 18.06 and a beta of 0.64. Markel Co. has a 1 year low of $710.52 and a 1 year high of $1,347.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is $888.67 and its 200 day moving average is $1,080.92.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $15.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.34 by $6.10. Markel had a positive return on equity of 6.33% and a negative net margin of 2.61%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Markel Co. will post 17.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Markel news, Chairman Alan I. Kirshner sold 400 shares of Markel stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,000.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 20,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,453,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Anthony F. Markel sold 111 shares of Markel stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $845.27, for a total transaction of $93,824.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, property, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products.

