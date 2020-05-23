Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 5,838 Shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 657,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,838 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.28% of Exponent worth $47,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Exponent by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 148,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,244,000 after acquiring an additional 8,426 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Exponent by 74.4% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 736 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Exponent by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 37,119 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after acquiring an additional 2,570 shares during the period. EULAV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Exponent by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 278,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,013,000 after acquiring an additional 29,000 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Exponent by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 170,394 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,759,000 after acquiring an additional 6,954 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

Exponent stock opened at $69.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 3.81. Exponent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.08 and a 1-year high of $82.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.92 and a beta of 0.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $68.82 and its 200 day moving average is $69.56.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $99.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.21 million. Exponent had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 25.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.67%.

EXPO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Exponent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Exponent from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Sidoti raised shares of Exponent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Exponent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.25.

In other Exponent news, VP Bradley A. James sold 4,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.56, for a total value of $295,237.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,787.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

