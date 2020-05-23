Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Position in RLI Corp (NYSE:RLI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of RLI Corp (NYSE:RLI) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 514,710 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,169 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.15% of RLI worth $45,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in RLI by 0.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 129,693 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,404,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the period. Redmond Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in RLI during the first quarter valued at approximately $901,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in RLI by 1.8% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 80,189 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in RLI by 10.9% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 134,061 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,788,000 after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in RLI by 111.3% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,722 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 7,229 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Susan S. Fleming acquired 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $77.22 per share, with a total value of $46,332.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,915 shares in the company, valued at $147,876.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley upgraded RLI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. TheStreet downgraded RLI from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on RLI from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.75.

Shares of NYSE RLI opened at $77.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $77.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.24. RLI Corp has a fifty-two week low of $66.02 and a fifty-two week high of $99.93. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.39 and a beta of 0.27.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07). RLI had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 7.57%. The firm had revenue of $233.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.68 million. Sell-side analysts predict that RLI Corp will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. This is a boost from RLI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. RLI’s dividend payout ratio is 35.80%.

RLI Company Profile

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

