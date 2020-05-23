Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 122,835 Shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its holdings in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,072,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 122,835 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.51% of Unum Group worth $46,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Unum Group by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,027,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,250,000 after purchasing an additional 62,627 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Unum Group during the first quarter worth $46,924,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Unum Group during the fourth quarter worth $69,534,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Unum Group by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,454,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,407,000 after purchasing an additional 24,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of Unum Group by 95.8% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,417,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,273,000 after purchasing an additional 693,521 shares in the last quarter. 93.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Unum Group alerts:

NYSE:UNM opened at $15.06 on Friday. Unum Group has a one year low of $9.58 and a one year high of $35.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.19, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.68.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.03). Unum Group had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 11.68%. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. Unum Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Unum Group will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 27th were issued a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 24th. Unum Group’s payout ratio is 20.99%.

UNM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Unum Group from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded Unum Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. DOWLING & PARTN downgraded Unum Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Unum Group from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their target price on Unum Group from $44.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.38.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum UK, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

See Also: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.