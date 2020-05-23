Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 203,348 Shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its position in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 9.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,026,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 203,348 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $52,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWBC. FMR LLC increased its stake in East West Bancorp by 139.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,780,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $184,115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200,318 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in East West Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $60,061,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in East West Bancorp by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,049,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,908,000 after buying an additional 969,736 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in East West Bancorp by 67.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,401,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,975,000 after buying an additional 965,403 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in East West Bancorp by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 888,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,252,000 after buying an additional 250,108 shares during the period. 87.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Herman Y. Li sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total value of $102,399.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,115,869.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Herman Y. Li sold 10,172 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total transaction of $305,770.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $775,217.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on EWBC. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of East West Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Compass Point began coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. East West Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.33.

East West Bancorp stock opened at $33.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.46 and a 200-day moving average of $40.53. The firm has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 2.03. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.55 and a 1-year high of $51.88.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $416.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.75 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 31.34% and a return on equity of 14.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th were paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 1st. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 22.73%.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates in three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

