Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 277,637 Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 14.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,676,523 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 277,637 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.41% of Arch Capital Group worth $47,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ACGL. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 89.1% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 158.1% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

In related news, SVP W Preston Hutchings sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.96, for a total value of $1,838,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,101,245.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Grandisson acquired 23,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.37 per share, with a total value of $619,695.00. Insiders have bought 25,500 shares of company stock valued at $665,575 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ACGL. BidaskClub raised Arch Capital Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 18th. TheStreet cut Arch Capital Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.73.

ACGL stock opened at $28.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.22. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of $20.93 and a 52-week high of $48.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.08). Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 19.61% and a return on equity of 9.93%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arch Capital Group Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Recommended Story: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.