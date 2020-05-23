Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 38,545 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 509,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 38,545 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.51% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF worth $48,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000.

Shares of JNK stock opened at $100.29 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $83.18 and a 1 year high of $110.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $97.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.35.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

