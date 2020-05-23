Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 38,661 Shares of XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in shares of XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 966,804 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 38,661 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.06% of XPO Logistics worth $47,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 15,169 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 830 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 24,117 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 17,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 0.4% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 55,494 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,705,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 97.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE XPO opened at $75.61 on Friday. XPO Logistics Inc has a twelve month low of $38.47 and a twelve month high of $100.18. The firm has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.85, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.66 and a 200 day moving average of $75.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.02). XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 2.33%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. XPO Logistics’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that XPO Logistics Inc will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other XPO Logistics news, major shareholder Spruce House Partnership Llc sold 215,100 shares of XPO Logistics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total value of $11,105,613.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,598,046 shares of company stock valued at $71,932,136. 18.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on XPO Logistics from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Benchmark cut their price objective on XPO Logistics from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on XPO Logistics from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on XPO Logistics from $118.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut XPO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.28.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, North America, France, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company's Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments; and managed transportation services.

