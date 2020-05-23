Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 822 Shares of Community Healthcare Trust Inc (NYSE:CHCT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust Inc (NYSE:CHCT) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,239,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 822 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 5.66% of Community Healthcare Trust worth $47,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,271,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $125,245,000 after purchasing an additional 55,877 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 609,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,114,000 after acquiring an additional 11,366 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 256,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,989,000 after acquiring an additional 17,799 shares during the period. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 240,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,321,000 after acquiring an additional 22,550 shares during the period. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 2.3% during the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 166,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,391,000 after acquiring an additional 3,721 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CHCT opened at $37.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $835.58 million, a P/E ratio of 20.49 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.15 and its 200-day moving average is $42.15. Community Healthcare Trust Inc has a one year low of $20.12 and a one year high of $52.33.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18. The company had revenue of $17.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.52 million. Community Healthcare Trust had a return on equity of 3.39% and a net margin of 16.87%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Community Healthcare Trust Inc will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. This is a positive change from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.92%.

CHCT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Community Healthcare Trust from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on Community Healthcare Trust from $46.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Community Healthcare Trust from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. B. Riley lowered Community Healthcare Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, DA Davidson raised Community Healthcare Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $55.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.14.

In other Community Healthcare Trust news, Director Robert Z. Hensley purchased 2,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.70 per share, with a total value of $101,781.00. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in non-urban markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $478.4 million in 105 real estate properties as of March 31, 2019, located in 29 states, totaling approximately 2.3 million square feet.

