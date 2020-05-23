Barrington Research Initiates Coverage on Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Analysts at Barrington Research initiated coverage on shares of Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Northcoast Research raised their price objective on Copart from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Copart from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Cfra dropped their target price on Copart from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Stephens dropped their target price on Copart from $95.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Copart from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.89.

Shares of Copart stock opened at $86.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.13. Copart has a 52 week low of $55.69 and a 52 week high of $104.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.26 billion, a PE ratio of 29.95 and a beta of 1.11.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The business services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.06). Copart had a net margin of 30.95% and a return on equity of 30.34%. The firm had revenue of $550.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.05 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Copart will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 462,722 shares of Copart stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.44, for a total transaction of $33,056,859.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 70,428 shares of Copart stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total value of $4,229,201.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 14.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CPRT. NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in Copart during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Copart in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Copart by 64.2% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 445 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Copart by 57.0% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 614 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Copart by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 490 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

