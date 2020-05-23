BELLUS Health (TSE:BLU) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $14.12

Shares of BELLUS Health Inc (TSE:BLU) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.12 and traded as high as $14.53. BELLUS Health shares last traded at $14.50, with a volume of 59,116 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of $861.52 million and a P/E ratio of -19.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$14.12 and a 200-day moving average of C$11.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 11.99 and a current ratio of 12.38.

BELLUS Health (TSE:BLU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported C($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.15) by C($0.09). The company had revenue of C$0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$0.01 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BELLUS Health Inc will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BELLUS Health Company Profile (TSE:BLU)

BELLUS Health Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for conditions with high unmet medical need. Its lead drug candidate includes BLU-5937, a small molecule antagonist of the P2X3 receptor for chronic cough. The company also has economic interests in various partnered development stage programs, including KIACTA for the treatment of sarcoidosis; AMO-01 for treatment of Phelan McDermid syndrome; and ALZ-801 for APOE4 homozygous Alzheimer's disease.

