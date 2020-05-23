BidaskClub Downgrades Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) to Hold

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Axon Enterprise from $78.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine lowered Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.86.

Shares of AAXN opened at $76.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of -2,552.00 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $73.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.90. Axon Enterprise has a 1 year low of $49.80 and a 1 year high of $90.10.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $147.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.92 million. Axon Enterprise had a negative return on equity of 0.28% and a negative net margin of 0.26%. The business’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Axon Enterprise will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard H. Carmona sold 45,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.29, for a total transaction of $3,843,764.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,662 shares in the company, valued at $3,297,481.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Hadi Partovi bought 20,000 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.47 per share, with a total value of $1,109,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 290,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,118,805.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 124,174 shares of company stock valued at $10,197,595. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Axon Enterprise by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 4,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 16,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy weapons (CEWs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, TASER and Software and Sensors. It offers TASER X26P, TASER X2, TASER 7, and TASER Pulse and Bolt CEWs; and related cartridges. The company also provides on-officer body cameras and Axon Fleet in-car video systems; and Axon Evidence connected software network; Axon Records cloud-based records management system; Axon Signal enabled devices; and computer-aided dispatch software, as well as Axon docks, cartridges, and batteries.

