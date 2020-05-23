BlackRock Resources and Commodities (NYSE:BCX) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $5.47

BlackRock Resources and Commodities (NYSE:BCX) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.47 and traded as high as $5.79. BlackRock Resources and Commodities shares last traded at $5.73, with a volume of 542,900 shares.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.79.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.38%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock Resources and Commodities in the fourth quarter worth $3,202,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock Resources and Commodities in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in BlackRock Resources and Commodities in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Resources and Commodities by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 7,164 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Resources and Commodities by 165.3% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,024 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter.

About BlackRock Resources and Commodities (NYSE:BCX)

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the commodities or natural resources sectors.

