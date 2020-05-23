Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

ValuEngine cut shares of Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

EPAY has been the subject of several other reports. BidaskClub upgraded Bottomline Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. TheStreet downgraded Bottomline Technologies from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bottomline Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Barrington Research reiterated a buy rating and issued a $57.50 target price on shares of Bottomline Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Bottomline Technologies from $68.00 to $53.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bottomline Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $48.21.

EPAY opened at $48.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -810.36 and a beta of 1.23. Bottomline Technologies has a 52-week low of $27.82 and a 52-week high of $57.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.66 and its 200-day moving average is $45.52.

Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $111.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.06 million. Bottomline Technologies had a positive return on equity of 4.17% and a negative net margin of 0.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider John Francis Kelly sold 2,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.07, for a total transaction of $145,403.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,340 shares in the company, valued at $2,620,663.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Gibson acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.15 per share, with a total value of $128,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,125,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 33,760 shares of company stock valued at $1,619,785 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 500.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 382.3% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 545 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 90.97% of the company’s stock.

Bottomline Technologies Company Profile

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides software as a service based solutions. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Transactional Documents, and Other. The company's products and services include Paymode-X, a cloud-based payment network, which allows businesses to transition to electronic integrated payables; and cloud-based financial messaging solutions that enable banks and corporations to exchange financial information, such as payment instructions, cash reporting, and other messages to facilitate transaction settlement.

