Brokerages Set AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) Target Price at $101.89

Shares of AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $101.89.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ABC. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $108.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th.

Shares of NYSE ABC opened at $93.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $18.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $87.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.52. AmerisourceBergen has a 52-week low of $72.06 and a 52-week high of $97.50.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $47.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.90 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.85% and a return on equity of 48.85%. AmerisourceBergen’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Gina Clark sold 3,099 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.60, for a total transaction of $277,670.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,604,108.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 5,262 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $473,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,528,190. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,791 shares of company stock valued at $3,385,449. 28.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,352,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,079,000 after buying an additional 267,461 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,892,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,978,000 after buying an additional 860,769 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,943,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,254,000 after buying an additional 91,934 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,459,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,107,000 after buying an additional 10,087 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,457,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,042,000 after buying an additional 39,550 shares during the period. 65.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

